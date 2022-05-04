Letter: Vote 'yes' on Measure 2-136

The past two years have been difficult for the students and teachers of Corvallis.

COVID-19 drove classroom instruction online, which, despite the best efforts of our teachers, was hardly optimal. Achievement suffered. And many students have returned to school lacking the focus required for learning.

As a result, it is more important than ever that the community rally around our public schools and vote to renew the district’s local option levy. Our students need the programs and focused instruction that the levy funds provide. Look online for a specific list of what the levy pays for.

While it is true that enrollment has declined in recent years (in part due to the pandemic), it is not down nearly enough to withstand a 10% drop in the district’s operating budget, which is what would be lost if the levy was not renewed. That could result in the elimination of 90 full-time teaching positions.

Local voters generously approved a construction bond in 2018, but those funds can pay only for building projects, not educational programs or staffing.

It’s important to remember that this levy is not a new or additional tax. It is a renewal. If approved, the current tax rate would not go up. It will simply extend the existing levy through the 2026-27 school year. And unlike school-formula property taxes, which get redistributed by the state, all levy proceeds will remain in our district.

Please join me and vote “yes” on Measure 2-136.

Blake Rodman, former Corvallis School Board chair

Corvallis

