Letter: Vote 'yes' on 111 for health care

Savvy Oregonians should vote for Measure 111, to guarantee access to medical care as a basic human right.

It’s the first step toward health care for all in Oregon, provided by the dreaded government, derided by a recent letter writer as ineffective. I don’t know if that letter writer knows that 94% of Medicare recipients are highly satisfied with their government-sourced health care.

You can choose your own provider. It gets complicated only when the insurance companies get involved, offering “Advantage” plans (taking money directly from Medicare and essentially ripping off you and your doctors, whom they usually avoid paying). That’s when your options narrow, restricting your “freedom,” as that recent writer groused about.

No person is an island, no matter how much they espouse personal “freedom.” Individual freedom can’t really exist outside of a healthy community, and government is merely an expression of that community, doing the big things no one can do alone.

Support Health Care for All Oregon; support Measure 111!

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany