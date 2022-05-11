Letter: Vote ‘yes’ for LBCC, for students

Linn-Benton Community College is on the May ballot with a proposed bond measure.
I plan to vote “yes” and encourage all to do the same. Among several very worthwhile upgrades, repairs and service expansions is the funding of a new agriculture education center. There is an urgent need for skilled, trained workers in our local agriculture industries, and the new LBCC agriculture center will provide a central facility and allow expansion of training programs in animal science, crop and soil science, agricultural science and more.
This is our opportunity to create a central powerhouse for Linn and Benton counties for training future agriculture workers with the best instruction and latest equipment. It’s also a chance to open a new pipeline to a four-year degree in veterinary medicine at Oregon State University. All this and a lot more for only about $2 per month more for the average homeowner.
And, best of all financially, when the bond measure passes, the state of Oregon will award LBCC a matching-funds grant of $8 million to help fund the agriculture education center. Vote “yes” for Linn and Benton counties! Vote “yes” for LBCC! Vote “yes” for the students!
People are also reading…
Charlie Eads
Albany