Letter: Vote ‘yes’ for LBCC, for students

Linn-Benton Community College is on the May ballot with a proposed bond measure.

I plan to vote “yes” and encourage all to do the same. Among several very worthwhile upgrades, repairs and service expansions is the funding of a new agriculture education center. There is an urgent need for skilled, trained workers in our local agriculture industries, and the new LBCC agriculture center will provide a central facility and allow expansion of training programs in animal science, crop and soil science, agricultural science and more.

This is our opportunity to create a central powerhouse for Linn and Benton counties for training future agriculture workers with the best instruction and latest equipment. It’s also a chance to open a new pipeline to a four-year degree in veterinary medicine at Oregon State University. All this and a lot more for only about $2 per month more for the average homeowner.

And, best of all financially, when the bond measure passes, the state of Oregon will award LBCC a matching-funds grant of $8 million to help fund the agriculture education center. Vote “yes” for Linn and Benton counties! Vote “yes” for LBCC! Vote “yes” for the students!

Charlie Eads

Albany

