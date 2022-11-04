 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter Vote Valerie Draper Woldeit on Nov.8 (or sooner)

  • 0
Letters Stock

I would like to bring my friend Valerie Draper Woldeit to the attention of your readers. She is running for Oregon State Senate, District 8.

She is one of the people and chooses not to be a politician but a public servant. She was born here in Albany. Her father was a contractor and brought affordable housing to men coming back from WW2.

She will be working on that issue for the people of District 8 along with lower taxes, repealing the CAT tax, funding the police and parents' rights in education and medical issues.

I hope the voters in this valley will cast their votes with me for Valerie Draper Woldeit on Nov. 8 (or sooner).

Saundra Alma

Albany

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Penny Rosenberg (she/her) is the editor of Mid-Valley Media. She has a Master of Legal Studies from UCLA Law and a bachelor's in Communications from UCLA. She is conversational in Spanish and fluent in snobby, foodie takes.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News