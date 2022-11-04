Letter Vote Valerie Draper Woldeit on Nov.8 (or sooner)

I would like to bring my friend Valerie Draper Woldeit to the attention of your readers. She is running for Oregon State Senate, District 8.

She is one of the people and chooses not to be a politician but a public servant. She was born here in Albany. Her father was a contractor and brought affordable housing to men coming back from WW2.

She will be working on that issue for the people of District 8 along with lower taxes, repealing the CAT tax, funding the police and parents' rights in education and medical issues.

I hope the voters in this valley will cast their votes with me for Valerie Draper Woldeit on Nov. 8 (or sooner).

Saundra Alma

Albany