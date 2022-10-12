Letter: Vote Tony Cadena, Ward 9 councilor

We’re writing to support the candidacy of Tony Cadena for Corvallis city councilor in Ward 9.

During the past 51 years that we have lived in Corvallis, we have observed many city councilors. Tony, who has been our neighbor for the past five-plus years, has the qualities that count in a city councilor.

He has a strong background in finance and was an associate professor at the Atkinson Graduate School of Management at Willamette University. He has worked on the boards of nonprofit agencies and city government committees.

On a personal level, he has been the president of our homeowners association for the past few years. HOAs can be involved in a number of contentious issues. In addressing these issues, Tony has carefully listened to all sides of the issue and then reached a fair conclusion. These are all traits that will well serve Corvallis in a city councilor.

Tony is committed to the issue of increasing affordable housing, encouraging economic vitality and sustainability, and addressing issues of livability that will make Corvallis an even better place to live. Tony’s background in business and management will serve him well in these endeavors.

Tony is now retired, which will give him the time that is needed to serve the people of Ward 9 and the city of Corvallis in addressing the issues we face as a community. Please join us in voting for Tony Cadena as our Ward 9 city councilor.

Margot and George Pearson

Corvallis