Letter: Vote Tony Cadena for City Council

I live in Ward 7; however, I am writing this to endorse Tony Cadena for the Ward 9 City Council position.

I have known Tony for 27 years, through his roles as a corporate manager, educator, friend and father. Tony has a calm and insightful management style, listens and learns before making snap decisions. This is a trait that will serve our city council well.

He will explore all sides of an issue and work to balance goals rather than focus on a single item. This is also important, as our city faces numerous challenges that don’t always mesh well. And Tony is compassionate.

I trust Tony with decisions impacting the city where I live. If I lived in Ward 9, he would have my vote.

Mindy Perez

Corvallis