Letter: Vote Tony Cadena for City Council

Tony Cadena is running to represent Ward 9 on the Corvallis City Council.

We have known Tony for more than 20 years. Tony has an extremely wide scope of experience from senior leadership positions in both large and small for-profit enterprises, as well as board and leadership positions in nonprofit agencies. Tony has been an empathetic listener and a collaborative partner in all his roles. His analytical skills are exceptional.

Retiring now from teaching at Willamette University, Tony is looking to give back to the Corvallis community. Tony is committed to a thriving and sustainable future for a Corvallis we can all be proud to call home.

Tony’s analytical approach, energy and breadth of experience will be outstanding assets for the community. We highly recommend Tony Cadena to represent Ward 9.

Keith and Connie Bartlett

Corvallis