Letter: Vote to renew the local option levy

Corvallis School District Local Option Levy is a good investment!

As my husband and I sat down to vote our primary ballots this weekend, we are also modeling democratic participation for our children. They are the future of our democracy. As voters, we provide a public service to all of our children and our future: providing free public education for every member of our society.

Renewing the Corvallis School District Local Option Levy is an ongoing investment in our community. The Corvallis School Board has invested in teachers, facilities and expanding options for all students. Maintaining a reserve fund is always a prudent strategy, and dipping into savings to pay for ongoing necessary expenses would not be wise financial management. The Corvallis School District has been accountable in spending taxpayer dollars, providing public signs, meetings and updates.

Maintaining the current levy provides a consistent funding stream for school programs and planning. Children need consistency and security, at home and at school.

Prudence, consistency, accountability, participation, service and investment: exactly what we need in education. Investments in education will always pay dividends for everyone in our community. Vote “yes” to renew the Corvallis School District Local Option Levy.

Christy Anderson Brekken

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0