A "yes" vote on the 911 special service district (Measure 2-124) is essential to providing timely public safety services for the residents and visitors of Benton County.
Over the last 20 years, we have invested in upgrading our ambulance fleet equipment as well as significantly increasing the skills of the crews. County law enforcement and fire agencies have built a shared regional communications system to provide enhanced coverage and the ability to coordinate response actions between agencies. Agencies have also added personnel to respond to the additional calls for service.
Unfortunately, technology in the form of the cellphone has also placed a significant negative impact on the 911 system by generating numerous calls for a single event. Every call must be answered and the caller questioned to determine if this is a new, unreported event.
Dispatchers are the “force multipliers” that allow the investment that we have made in public safety infrastructure (equipment and staff) to really pay off in an emergency. Additionally, the dispatchers coach callers through traumatic events such as delivering babies, performing CPR, and managing domestic violence incidents.
For county residents, who typically have the longest response times, timely dispatch of police and fire is especially critical, since all ambulances (three total) respond from inside the city limits of Corvallis.
You have free articles remaining.
This ballot measure will fund two additional dispatchers and a supervisor on each shift to manage the additional call volume while allowing staff to work eight-hour shifts in this high-pressure environment.
Vote "yes" on Measure 2-124.
Jim Swinyard
Corvallis (Oct. 14)
The writer is a former Benton County sheriff.