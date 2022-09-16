Letter: Vote Struthers for mayor of Corvallis

Cody Mann’s “Fiery Corvallis meeting saw City Council member up and leave” story on Sept. 8, covering the Sept. 6 Corvallis City Council meeting, leads to one conclusion: The next mayor of Corvallis should be a referee.

Fortunately, just such a person is in your race, and you would do well to elect Andrew Struthers, trained softball and soccer referee as your next mayor.

As a former member of the Mid-Valley Soccer Referees Association, I had the privilege to know Andrew during his time as our treasurer. He is dedicated, detail-oriented and, like all referees, committed to fairness and a level playing field.

As bonus, both Andrew and Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II have been softball referees, so both cities will be well served and should enjoy unparalleled collaboration.

Corvallis residents, on or before Nov. 8 (at least postmarked by then), vote for Andrew Struthers for your next mayor.

Scott Bruslind

Lebanon