Letter: Vote Struthers for Corvallis mayor

We all will be well-served by electing Andrew Struthers for mayor of Corvallis.

Many of us have extended family members who are facing the problems of purchasing a home or to find an affordable rental home. Andrew understands this and is working to alleviate these hardships by expanding housing options including manufactured homes which are safe, energy efficient and less expensive than stick-built homes. Andrew is working to build a more environmentally sound and sustainable future for Corvallis.

We are glad we have a mayoral candidate who understands the need to consider how our current actions will affect the future. As the climate changes, the PNW will be a safer place to live and preparations need to be made for a workable infrastructure that will meet the needs of a larger population.

Andrew understands the need to improve public transportation to where people live and where they shop in local businesses which will add to the improvement of the city’s economic realities. Andrew welcomes public participation in city’s governance and led an initiative to adopt the International Association of Public Participation practices.

Listening to our City Council meetings on Zoom for the past two years, we have observed Andrew Struthers demonstrate the critical leadership qualities mayoral leadership requires: active listening, communicating with precision and diplomacy backed by facts, respectful, industrious yet cheerful manner, helpful attitude and demeanor.

Janet M. Wolf-Eshe and Sheila Ann Coxon

Corvallis