Letter: Vote Steph Newton for City Council

I am pleased to endorse Steph Newton for Albany City Council Ward 1.

She will be a breath of fresh air that the council urgently needs.

Steph has experience in just the right areas, including a consulting agency that helps small businesses, and work on Albany city committees. As a mom of young children and as a newer homeowner, Steph understands firsthand the many factors that make finding affordable housing and child care so challenging right now. It really is a different ballgame than it was a generation or two ago.

I have observed that Steph is a highly intelligent go-getter who makes things happen. Right now, we have a City Council of individuals in the 50-to-90 age range. We desperately need the perspective of a smart, active, close-to-the issues 32-year-old.

Steph’s two opponents have a laudable record of service to our community, but they also fit into that 50 to 90 age range and just are not as personally close to the vital issues of housing affordability, young families and community livability. (Full disclosure: I’m 74 and Steph’s next-door neighbor).

We need diversity and fresh eyes on our City Council. Vote Steph Newton for City Council Ward 1.

Tom Cochran

Albany