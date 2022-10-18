Letter: Vote Steph Newton, Albany City Council

As an ardent supporter of Albany and its wonderful and varied attributes, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to vote for Steph Newton for City Council.

As a homeowner of a historic farmhouse in the Monteith Historic District, Steph Newton truly understands the value our National Register districts have. We can trust Steph Newton to do her part to preserve and showcase all that our historic districts offer our community and those beyond.

As a mom to two young children, Steph Newton knows the importance of a livable community as well. Parks, libraries, community resources … who can make the best decisions that take the real needs into account? Beyond a shadow of a doubt, it is Steph Newton.

Now more than ever, we need someone representing our community and Ward 1 who understands the needs of workers, parents, children and others in our neighborhoods — someone who sees the beauty of historic Albany; a devotee of our history and a champion of our future.

Please join me in voting for Steph Newton, City Council Ward 1.

Jolene Thomson

Albany