Letter: Vote Roen Hogg for mayor of Corvallis

I am supporting Roen Hogg for mayor of Corvallis because of his commitment to being our full-time public servant, working strategically to maintain and improve the quality of life here.

Roen’s eight years of experience serving on the Corvallis City Council well prepared him to protect and advance Corvallis’ interests. His continual civic engagement keeps him informed of state policies that will impact our city. Roen cares deeply about Corvallis and is running for mayor not to advance his political career but to protect and improve the health and vibrancy of our community.