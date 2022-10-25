Letter: Vote Pat Malone, county commissioner

Pat Malone is serving us well as a commissioner for Benton County.

His efforts to protect the environment, reduce homelessness, develop better solutions to behavioral health problems, strengthen public health care, and increase government efficiency are helping make this great place to live even better.

Pat has the proven experience and demonstrates the leadership needed to deal with the challenging issues facing us, to set policies that reflect our communities’ values, and to advocate at the state and national level for resources crucial to Benton County.

As our U.S. representative, Peter DeFazio, said in endorsing Pat’s re-election, “He’s focused, he listens, he understands the needs of the people, and he’s delivering.”

Pat is getting things done that make a difference for all of us in Benton County. Let’s keep him on the job. Vote for Pat Malone, Benton County commissioner.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis