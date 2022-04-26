Letter: Vote Malone so he can better lives

Let’s keep Pat Malone working for all of Benton County.

When assessing candidates, I want to know what qualities they bring that are distinctive, what their experience is, and what they have accomplished that qualifies them for the position.

Pat Malone stands out as the Democratic candidate we need as a county commissioner. He doesn’t have to visit rural areas to understand those needs; he lives and has worked in Kings Valley for decades. As a tree farm owner, he understands that environmental decisions made at the local level have a significant impact on a larger scale.

Pat certainly has a wealth of experience. Prior to being elected as county commissioner in 2018, he served on numerous committees; just a few include the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee and the Benton County Bicycle Advisory Committee.

And as commissioner, Pat has worked to make the Third Street Commons operational to help reduce houselessness. He has also taken the long-term view and applied his extensive stewardship skills to promote a clean, safe and sustainable environment for all of us in Benton County. And Pat is a leader in advancing transportation alternatives.

Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for county commissioner so he can continue to better all our lives!

Tanya Shively

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0