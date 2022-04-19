Letter: Vote in support of local option levy

Living in a community that values and supports education has made a difference for us.
We are former teachers and parents of children in the Corvallis School District. Our two sons attended Corvallis schools and now our granddaughter is a student here.
The local option levy provides funding for classroom teachers at all levels to help maintain class sizes; music, art, and PE teachers at the elementary schools; counselors and social workers at all levels; vocational and technical education in the middle and high schools; and coaches and extracurricular advisors. A “yes” vote helps maintain this level of services at the same tax rate.
We encourage others to vote in support of the local option to help provide a well-balanced education for Corvallis students. With so many things happening in our world these days that are out of our control, this is a way we can make a positive difference for students, families and staff in our local schools.
Your “yes” vote on Measure 2-136 matters.
Heather and Duane Jager
Corvallis