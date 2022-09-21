Letter: Vote Hamann for Albany City Council

Albany is a changing community, and with change comes opportunities for leadership to meet the needs of the city — leadership that sees a holistic view of the present but of the future as well.

Greg Hamann is that person that will work with the City Council to develop Albany’s business future and make our community a safe and growing city. He has the experience from being the president of Linn-Benton Community College for 10 years, and during his leadership he worked collaboratively with many organizations to open opportunities for programs that would put individuals back into the workforce, as well build economic stability for our community.

He will listen, learn and be collaborative to make Albany a city that has something to offer businesses, families and our community for the present and the future.

He will represent Ward 1 with experience from his background in education and committee work at the state and national level, and will listen to concerns, praises and suggestions so that Albany continues to be a community that is striving and moving forward. Vote for Greg Hamann for Albany City Council.

Sharon Baugh

Albany