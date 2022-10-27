Letter: Vote Greg Hamann for city councilor

Vote for Greg Hamann for Albany City Council Ward 1.
As a prior city councilor, I recommend election of Greg. He has a broad base of experience that will serve the community well. His background as president of Linn-Benton Community College involved priority-setting, decision-making, implementation of policy issues, and coordination with citizens, local and state agencies. He does his homework and listens to all sides of issues.
Rarely do we see a citizen with his level of experience volunteering to serve our community. Vote for Greg Hamann for Albany City Council Ward 1.
Floyd Collins
Albany