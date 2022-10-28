Letter: Vote for Valerie Draper Woldeit

I don’t know if Albany residents are aware of the fact that for the first time in many years, we have a candidate running for State Senate District 8 who is a longtime resident of Albany; in fact, she was born here in Albany, unlike her opponent. Her name is Valerie Draper Woldeit.

Valerie has lived in Albany for 53 years; her roots are here, and they go deep. Her father built houses in Linn, Benton and Marion counties for soldiers coming back from World War II. Her name is on the land in Draperville, east of Albany, and her father donated the land for Draper Park next to Lafayette School.

Valerie believes in the Constitution and rule of law. She is choosing not to be a “politician” but a public servant, putting the people above party, lobbyists and special interests.

She is a teacher of 40-plus years and believes the Oregon school system, rated 37th in the nation, is letting the children and parents of the state down.

She believes the current leadership in Salem has let all Oregonians down.

Have you had enough?

Vote for change! Cast your vote with me for Valerie Draper Woldeit to represent “We the people” in the 8th District, in Salem, for the next four years.

Bonnie White

Albany