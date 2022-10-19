Letter: Vote for Tina Kotek, Oregon governor

Our ballots will be arriving soon, and I’d like to share some thoughts about our governor’s race.

Like so many of you, I’m increasingly concerned about climate change. It’s here, it’s deadly and Oregonians in every part of the state are affected by it. I hope everyone is going beyond the rhetoric you’re getting from expensive TV ads and mailers.

Please examine the candidates’ actual records, and when you do, you’ll find that, by far, Tina Kotek is our best choice for governor.

Here are some facts: While she was Oregon’s House Speaker, Kotek passed legislation to protect people from wildfires and to ensure that low-income Oregonians can afford upgrades to make their homes safer and more healthful.

Oregon jobs in solar, wind and energy efficiency grew faster than the national average, and she will continue to support clean-energy businesses and spur innovation and more economic growth. She also helped pass a ban on offshore drilling and a statewide moratorium on fracking, keeping our environment cleaner and safer.

Kotek is the only candidate who will protect the progress we’ve made and increase climate resiliency statewide. Her opponents have opposed every significant piece of Oregon climate action our state has taken in the last few years. They are funded by industry polluters who want to halt our progress.

Please join me in voting for the only candidate for governor who will make Oregon a leader on climate justice and promote environmental innovations for a growing economy. Vote for Tina Kotek.

Susan Heath

Albany