Letter: Vote for those who will represent you

If you have been following the local political race debates held by the Corvallis Advocate, you will notice a couple of common threads of continuity.

The first is that the new group of Republicans are not people from the wealthy or privileged classes — they represent the values of the average working person, parent, teacher, truck driver, service worker, garbage collector, farmer, waitress, salesman, construction worker, carpenter, etc. — regardless of race, color, creed, sex, gender or self-identification. We don’t represent the political class, the elite intellectual class or the compassionate narcissists.

Secondly, they weren’t radical insurgents but smart individuals with balanced ideas — balance being the key to sane practical policy. The governor has been a Democrat for 45 years straight. The Senate has had a Democratic majority for the last 20 years straight. And the state Legislature has been Democratic for 10 years. Yes, the entire government has been entirely Democratic for 10 straight years.

Ironically, they will sit there and tell you things are worse now than ever before — because of the Republicans? They have had control of state government and the flow of federal money for 20 straight years — and still blame others for bad policy. If you want honesty, balance and wisdom, vote for those who represent YOU! Vote for Kuhn, Lembke and Woldeit this November.

Otherwise, expect the same — federal money coming in and no one knowing where it goes.

Keith Lembke

Corvallis