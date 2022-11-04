Letter: Vote for Struthers, continue to move forward

Some folks in Corvallis are nostalgic about the days when we had a lot more city meetings.

Let me remind you of a report researched and written by three local volunteers in 2019: City Process; Effective, Meaningful, Efficient.

This report found, “It is clear the current structure of ABC’s (advisory boards and commissions) is not an effective vehicle for engaging the public” and that “(i)t will be important to assess whether committing over $500,000 of staff time/year in administering ABC’s is an effective use of city budget resources.”

After the City Council reviewed that report, they formed a task force to look for ways to develop a structure for public input that would be more inclusive and provide more useful input for decision making by the council and staff.

The task force was led by Councilor Andrew Struthers, currently council vice president and a candidate for mayor. And, yes, that group provided lots of opportunities for public input. And then the council took action.

An effective public leader addresses real problems and opportunities, gathers information in a transparent way, partners with stakeholders, and moves forward with solutions. Vote for Andrew Struthers for Corvallis mayor and we will continue to move forward together.

Penny York

Corvallis