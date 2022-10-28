Letter: Vote for Roen Hogg for Corvallis mayor

When I first became a city councilor in January 2015, councilors held goal-setting sessions.

I remember Roen Hogg insisting that restoring funding for police and fire be a priority. That was the beginning of the conversation that led to needed funding for police, fire and 911.

Later, Central Park, the front yard for our library and The Arts Center, and the venue for Fall Festival, was deteriorating. When Roen advocated prioritizing improvements to the park, staff members resisted. Roen gathered the support of fellow councilors, resulting in much-needed Central Park improvements — one of the few positive things the city has done for the downtown area in recent memory!

Roen understands we can support needed social services while also supporting our downtown.

Roen served for eight years when councilor-led subcommittees took community input on important issues such as the housing code (then) or the energy audit (now) and recommend actions for the whole council.

In contrast, one opponent currently running for mayor led the task force to “streamline” public involvement and recommended eliminating almost all council advisory boards in favor of committees that advise staff. When Roen Hogg was on council, public input was viewed as a resource, not a burden to be endured or eliminated.

Roen remembers when our elected councilors were the ones making decisions, not staff members. We need to hear from community members again, and to reempower the council. We need Roen’s leadership and experience in City Hall. Please join me in voting for Roen for mayor!

Barbara Bull

Corvallis