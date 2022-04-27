Letter: Vote for Pat Malone in the May election

Reelect Pat Malone for commissioner.
We are fortunate to have Pat Malone as one of three Benton County commissioners.
Pat brings a diversity of background, experiences and accomplishments that are sorely needed to forward the well-being of all county residents. It is very valuable to have his perspective from rural Benton County, and his record since beginning office in January 2019 reflects his careful consideration of all county residents, including those in Corvallis. We would be well served by his willingness to continue to serve our county in this position.
Please vote for Pat Malone in the May election.
Stella Coakley
Corvallis