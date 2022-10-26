 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Pat Malone for commissioner

  • 0
Letters Stock

Pat Malone is an ideal country commissioner.

He is well informed on countywide issues, thoughtful and collaborative in working with others. He listens well, is experienced in making tough business decisions and is committed to a sustainable county environment. He has provided leadership in and supported efforts to fund and build housing for the county’s houseless population.

Pat has actively supported increased and new mental health services and has given thoughtful and informed consideration to complicated criminal justice issues.

Pat is a fine county commissioner who represents the entire county well. The county is a better place because of his service. Pat Malone is the best candidate for county commissioner. Vote for Pat Malone.

Jo Anne and Cliff Trow

People are also reading…

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News