Letter: Vote for Pat Malone for commissioner

I urge voters to reelect Pat Malone to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, where he has diligently served for the last four years.
Other writers have pointed out the experience that he has and the work that he has done. For me, he brings the rural viewpoint to county commission deliberations. Currently in our county, state and nation, a divide has developed between the rural and urban populations. We need to bring them together. Pat is doing that. Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.
Stewart Wershow
Corvallis