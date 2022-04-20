 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Pat Malone for commissioner

  • 0
Letters Stock

I urge voters to reelect Pat Malone to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, where he has diligently served for the last four years.

Other writers have pointed out the experience that he has and the work that he has done. For me, he brings the rural viewpoint to county commission deliberations. Currently in our county, state and nation, a divide has developed between the rural and urban populations. We need to bring them together. Pat is doing that. Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

Stewart Wershow

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News