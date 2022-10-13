Letter: Vote for Pat Malone for commissioner

Let’s re-elect Commissioner Pat Malone so he can continue to bring all of us together to work out the best-value solutions for all of Benton County’s residents.

Pat is working to:

Keep Benton County safer by working to have mental health providers go out with law enforcement.

Address houselessness through working to bring $1 million to support Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity (HOPE) Board housing efforts, make Third Street Commons operational, and encourage more housing options such as micro-shelters.

Strengthen Benton County’s Health Department resources to meet any new public health challenge, while following the science, and encouraging outreach to all residents.

Assess the validity of the technical and cost data to ensure Benton County reaches the best-value solution to establish the new correctional facility, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

Commissioner Malone’s 30 years of small business experience combined with many volunteer positions on various boards and commissions — including the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee — enable him to bring this wealth of knowledge and understanding of all of our needs as he collaborates with our legislators and community members to get the job done.

He listens to all sides of an issue with care and thoughtfulness to develop efficient and effective solutions.

Please join us in voting Pat Malone for Benton County Commissioner for guaranteed experience and proven results for all the county’s residents.

Janet Wolf-Eshe

Sheila Ann Coxon

Corvallis