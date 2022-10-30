 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Newton for Albany City Council

Letters Stock

The residents of Albany’s Ward 1 have an exceptional candidate for City Council this year in Steph Newton.

She has the energy, skills and intelligence we need for times that require a youthful view and a fresh approach to problems that won’t be solved by the status quo.

Steph’s commitment to Albany has shone through in the many committees and projects on which she’s served, and her perspective as a young wife and mother will be vitally important on the council as members deliberate our city’s quality of life in the coming years.

Please turn in your ballot by Nov. 8 and join me in voting for Steph Newton for Albany City Council, Ward I-A.

Ron Green

Albany

