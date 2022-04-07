Letter: Vote for Mayor Stan in the May primary

Hello, neighbors. Oregon needs a governor who supports small businesses.

That’s why I support Mayor Stan Pulliam. I have always been one of those “stay out of politics” kind of people, and as a nonaffiliated voter, I have not taken the opportunity to vote in the primaries. I still believe in voting for the person who I think is best suited for the position, regardless of party affiliation.

This year, however, I have changed my registration to Republican so I can vote for Stan Pulliam. During Gov. Brown’s onerous COVID-19 lockdowns, my business was declared nonessential and forced to close for three months. Mayor Stan’s town of Sandy never closed. Instead, Mayor Stan supported small business owners in their right to operate safely, and he raised money to help businesses fight and pay state-imposed fines in defiance of Gov. Brown’s executive orders.

Mayor Stan stood up for small businesses in Sandy. I expect he would do the same as governor for small businesses in Oregon. Please vote for Mayor Stan in the Republican primary in May.

Oscar Hult

Albany

