Letter: Vote for Malone for county commissioner

I have known Pat Malone for a number of years and have always been impressed with his intelligence and thoroughness in dealing with difficult situations. There are no hidden agendas with Pat.

As a fifth-generation Oregonian and Benton County tree farmer, Pat and his wife, Betty, have always focused on a sustainable future rather than short-term gains.

We are fortunate to have Pat Malone serve as a county commissioner. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge acquired from years of serving the county in many volunteer positions.

Pat has served on the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee, as Kings Valley Fire Chief and on the Benton County Law Enforcement Review Committee, to name a few.

Pat has a working knowledge of the county and we can take advantage of his expertise and experience by reelecting Pat Malone as a Benton County commissioner again in 2022. Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

Les Boudreaux

Corvallis

