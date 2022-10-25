Letter: Vote for Malone for commissioner

Passion for issues is important for activism, but it is experience and competence that get the job done.

Pat Malone’s passion for protecting the environment, combined with his experience and competence in addressing a range of Benton County issues, is why he has my wholehearted endorsement for Benton County commissioner.

Living in a place surrounded by rural-urban boundaries enriches our lives — wonderful farmers markets and a host of areas to bike, hike and enjoy nature are special favorites. Creating policies and programs to preserve our quality of life requires in-depth understanding both rural and urban perspectives.

Pat is an accomplished listener, experienced county commissioner and rural businessperson, which gives him a full package of knowledge, experience and skills that makes him uniquely qualified to meet the challenges Benton County faces in the coming years.

Finally, there is the fact that the other two commissioners are based in Corvallis, which means Pat’s skill in bringing people together to address problems in rural areas completes the board of commissioners.

Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

Nancy Felipe Russo

Corvallis