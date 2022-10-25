Letter: Vote for Lowman for Sweet Home City Council

David Lowman for Sweet Home City Council: He tirelessly volunteers for the city he loves, and lives and also works in the city of Sweet Home.

He was appointed to and served three years on the Sweet Home Budget Committee and one year on the city charter review committee and is now serving a four-year term as a planning commissioner.

He also volunteered at the 2022 Harvest Festival. All nonpaid positions and voluntary. He will work very hard for our great community. He believes the people in Sweet Home should come first.

Please tell your family and friends to come out and vote for David Lowman for Sweet Home’s new city councilor.

Donald Lowman, twin brother of David Lowman

Brownsville