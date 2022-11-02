Letter: Vote for Kughn to get new perspective

Corvallis is a community that strives for sustainability and low carbon emissions. Reduce, reuse and recycle.

Unfortunately, Mr. Malone and the other county commissioners are proposing the opposite by trying to build a new justice center on pristine farmland on the outskirts of Corvallis.

Any improvements to the justice center belong downtown. Strengthen and continue using the existing courthouse. Use existing empty buildings near the existing courthouse for new programs. Continue to use the existing jail; new jail construction has been voted down several times in the past.

The carbon and waste generated in new building construction by all the concrete, steel and glass will greatly exceed all solar panels installed by the county.

Moving the justice center out of downtown is urban destruction, not urban renewal.

The new justice center will increase property taxes by 5% on top of the 3- to 5% “normal” tax increase homeowners and renters will see. This is the opposite of making Corvallis more affordable.

Vote for Bill Kughn for county commissioner to get a fresh perspective.

Phil Ermer

Corvallis