Letter: Vote for Jamie in May 17 election

I am so excited to vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress because she will get things done, such as lowering drug prices through Medicare.

Our new District 5 deserves an honest leader who isn’t beholden to corporations and special interests such as the fossil fuel industry or Big Pharma. Her transparency gives me the assurance I need to trust that she is working for me and this district, not outside interests. I urge everyone in District 5 to vote for Jamie by May 17 so we can get much-needed ethical reform in Washington, D.C.