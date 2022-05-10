Letter: Vote for Jamie in May 17 election

I am so excited to vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress because she will get things done, such as lowering drug prices through Medicare.
Our new District 5 deserves an honest leader who isn’t beholden to corporations and special interests such as the fossil fuel industry or Big Pharma. Her transparency gives me the assurance I need to trust that she is working for me and this district, not outside interests. I urge everyone in District 5 to vote for Jamie by May 17 so we can get much-needed ethical reform in Washington, D.C.
If given the chance, she’ll also vote for climate provisions in Build Back Better. There’s more information on her background on her website. Please join with me in voting for an outstanding candidate.
Wendy Nilsen
Lebanon