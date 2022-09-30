Letter: Vote for Hogg for Corvallis mayor

Our former City Councilor, Roen Hogg, is running for mayor and we are pleased to support him.
Roen was an excellent councilor: readily responsive, thoughtful, considerate and even-tempered. These are important qualities for a mayor as well. Additionally, because he is now retired, he can devote the considerable time to the job that this demanding position requires. We believe he will serve our entire community well.
Please join us in voting for Roen Hogg to be our full-time mayor!
Kent and Trish Daniels, both former city councilors
Corvallis