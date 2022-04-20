Letter: Vote for Helen as county commissioner

Imagine yourself as an employer and you’re poring over applications, looking for that candidate best suited for the job.

Your perfect hire is an effective, trustworthy and honest leader who has consistently demonstrated their ability to identify issues, extensively conduct research, work collaboratively to find solutions and implement them.

We the residents of Benton County are that employer, and we need to use our votes to elect the best person for the job as commissioner: Helen Higgins.

We have too many high-stakes issues affecting our quality of life here — i.e. the unhoused, an uptick in crimes, the challenge to live and work in the community — to risk staying at status quo.

In her 16 years as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, Helen’s track record is impressive, serving all kids, not just from Corvallis but the entire county. She has tirelessly worked on behalf of children and their families through the club’s programs to support them, help them thrive as they grow, and guide them to better their futures.

Helen is a great listener, is open to ideas, shows passion for projects she’s involved in, and already has built solid bridges throughout Benton County, engaging with many people, service organizations and governmental agencies that benefit the public.

I can only imagine what other measurable good she would bring to the table as a commissioner to positively impact even more county residents.

We need Helen. And Helen needs you. Vote for her as Benton County commissioner.

Patty Humphrey

Corvallis

