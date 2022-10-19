Letter: Vote for Hamann for City Council

I support Greg Hamann for the Ward 1 seat on the Albany City Council for many reasons.

Greg is committed to making Albany a great community for all of us to live and thrive in. He will work with all parties to ensure community safety, public services, quality parks and recreational facilities are a priority while tirelessly working to bring some straightforward, common-sense leadership to the Albany City Council.

As president of Linn-Benton Community College, he worked with leaders from business, government and education to form partnerships that addressed our challenges and took advantage of the opportunities that we shared, forming relationships and partnerships that actually got things done.

I spent several years working with Greg when we were board members together on the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He continually collaborated to solve problems and had excellent insight into issues that the board tackled.

He loves Albany, he is a trusted leader in our community and he will bring a wealth of knowledge to our council. Please join me in voting for him to lead our city on the Albany City Council.

Kevin Manske

Albany