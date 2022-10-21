Letter: Vote for Greg, vote for stronger Albany

Greg Hamann for City Council, Ward 1! Greg Hamann has my vote.

I know that Greg Hamann will bring strong values and good energy to our city council, because Greg’s life interest has been working to make things better for fellow human beings.

Greg is a good listener and is experienced at bringing people together to discuss a variety of opinions, and he values collaboration to reach consensus.

Whether addressing questions regarding education, community safety, homelessness, local economy, workforce challenges, parks and recreation, city services or infrastructure, etc., Greg’s career experience makes him ready to address the topics that a busy city council discusses on a regular basis.

A vote for Greg Hamann is a vote for a stronger Albany community.

Judy Fowlkes

Albany