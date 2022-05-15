Letter: Vote for future: Vote Doyle Canning

In the crowded field of primary candidates for Congressional District 4, Doyle Canning stands heads and shoulders above all the others.

As an environmental lawyer and community organizer, she stood side by side with landowners and activists fighting to keep the Jordan Cove Pipeline from becoming an environmental disaster on our beautiful coast. How many of her opponents fought that fight?

Doyle wants money out of politics, and has not taken fossil fuel or corporate PAC money. How many of her opponents have?

Doyle is the progressive candidate we need to get the policies that help protect our planet, help rural communities and help working families. Please join me and vote for our future: Vote for Doyle Canning, Democrat, for Congress.

Catherine Stearns

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0