Letter: Vote for freedom; vote against 111

In November, Oregonians will vote on Measure 111, which would make health care a constitutional right.

The backers are universal health care advocates. The evilness of this measure cannot be overstated.

The only legitimate function of government is protection of individual rights. This measure does the opposite. Government would decide what kind of health care would be provided, to whom it would be provided, who must pay for it and how much they must pay. Resources that individuals would otherwise have used for other health care options would be sucked into the government sinkhole instead. Employer-provided, private and self-insurance options would no longer exist.

Using democracy as an excuse for violating individual rights in this way is abusive, immoral and demonstrably irrational. Such use is based on the erroneous belief that authority held by individuals is additive.

If we agree that each individual innately possesses the same degree of authority as any other, we must then ask whether two individuals, acting together, possess twice as much authority as one. They obviously do not, because this would lead to the absurd consequence that any two individuals acting together could completely control a third.

If the backers of Measure 111 were to force all this on us apart from government, they would correctly be seen as depraved bullies. They want us to believe that their same evil actions, when performed via government, magically become virtuous and wonderful. They think we’re idiots.

Don’t be an idiot. Vote for freedom; vote against Measure 111!

Richard Hirschi

Albany