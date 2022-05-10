Letter: Vote for Democrats in this election

This is a clarion call of, “We have had enough.” This is when Democrats and all people of conscience stand up and push back for democracy.

This is how bullies who have overreached end up losing. We know that most Republican leaders have perpetuated Trump’s Big Lie, which he has pushed on his base. This, a man who bullies women, the disabled, people of color and immigrants. We see how Republican leaders have denied the Jan. 6 insurrection, and how they follow Trump into telling their right-wing followers that the press is fake news. Yet they admire authoritarian leaders such as Putin.