Letter: Vote for Christine, directly or not

It looks like kudos may be in order for the Oregon Republican Party for the innovate use of Citizens United.

Citizens United was the case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it was OK for a corporation to buy an election. Not having much luck in getting a governor elected in straight red-vs.-blue competitions, maybe a change of approach was in order.

If one could come up with an unaffiliated candidate who would siphon votes from the blue candidate; come up with a snappy slogan; and get some real money to support the unaffiliated candidate, then you could change the dynamics of the race. For a modest $3.5 million investment (modest in the sense that $3.5 million from $35 billion is comparable to $10 from $100,000) it looks like maybe that has happened.

All of the forgoing is just conjecture, and what has happened may just be a coincidence (in which case my kudos are withdrawn). However, I believe the words of that great Western philosopher Leroy Jethro Gibbs concerning coincidence.

If your objective is to keep Tina out of the office and get Christine in, then you can vote directly for Christine or vote indirectly for Christine by voting for Betsy. Your vote, your choice.

Ronald O’Leary

Philomath