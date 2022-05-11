Letter: Vote for Canning or McLeod-Skinner

Oregonians like us who are Democrats in Linn and Benton counties have exciting choices to make this month.

While our counties are no longer in the same congressional district, we all have great candidates who will bridge the rural/urban divide, fight for a healthier environment, protect access to clean air and water, and deliver for working families.

In Linn County, in the redrawn CD-5, our local Democratic Party overwhelmingly endorsed Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the nomination. Over in Benton County (where Democrats don’t make endorsements), CD-4 has a long list of candidates, and the standout is Doyle Canning.

McLeod-Skinner and Canning have similarities besides being great on the issues that most concern Oregonians. Both have rich backgrounds, serving their communities and really listening to voters. They can bring fresh, progressive perspectives to Congress based on real-world experiences. They know the value of science and evidence in addressing issues.

And lastly, and crucial as we face challenges to our democracy from big-money donors rigging democratic systems, neither takes donations from large corporations and special-interest lobbyists.

There’s a reason why voters have been bombarded with expensive glossy mailers and TV ads for the more establishment candidates. Big-money candidates receive big-money donations and reach voters only through one-way ads. Candidates who appeal to local voters have real people in our communities campaigning for them; receive smaller, more numerous donations; want to listen to us; and will work for us. Please make the best choice for the mid-valley and vote McLeod-Skinner or Canning.

Susan Heath

Albany

