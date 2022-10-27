Letter: Vote for Andrew Struthers for mayor

I have endorsed Andrew Struthers for the next mayor of Corvallis.

Today, I want to highlight two reasons: his ability to work with and lead the whole council to decisions, and his strong focus on working with his constituents. Both of these are key to success as a mayor. Let me speak to each.

First, through his terms on council, Andrew regularly worked with council as a whole to craft policies and decisions that councilors together supported. He reaches out in workgroups, task forces and council meetings to move things forward. Without that skill in a mayor, a nine-member council can easily get bogged down.

Second, as councilor, Andrew has worked closely with his constituents in Ward 9 to understand their concerns, explain the issues the city is dealing with and help build a bridge between government and community members. I am confident he will apply this skill to the whole city.

For these two reasons and more, I am voting for Andrew Struthers. I urge you to do the same.

Biff Traber

Corvallis