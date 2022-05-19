Letter: Vote for a female Dem every election

I grew up in Corvallis, and graduated with the Corvallis High School Class of 1969, the Oregon State University Class of 1973 and the Willamette University College of Law Class of 1976.

I had an older sister at home, Mom and her sister (and daughter) in town, both grandmothers living locally during the 1960s. Abortion was a topic. Woman’s health and economic freedom were topics. It was real and personal.

I saw what happened when woman were free to make decisions about their reproduction.

They got educated.

They got jobs.

They developed careers.

They got into politics.

They became fully engaged, competitive members of society.

They raised the family they wanted.

The weak and ignorant fear them, just as when they referred to strong, smart woman as witches needing to be burned or drowned. The goal of the weak and ignorant is to reenslave women to their biology. No matter how dumb you are, you get the job and might get to be in charge if all the women who could do the job better than you have eight to 10 kids at home.

I’d like to ask every man in our community to write out his family history if no birth control or abortion had been available the past 50 years. How many children would you have fathered? Would your sex life have been affected? Would your economic situation be as good?

My solution is to vote for a female Democrat in every election the rest of my life.

Robert Corl

Albany

