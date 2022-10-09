Letter: Vote Cadena for Ward 9 in Corvallis

I am the founder and chair of a local nonprofit (Global Nutrition Empowerment) and I thought your readers might be interested in my experience with Tony Cadena, who is running for Corvallis City Council in Ward 9.

In my dealings with Tony over the past 11 years, he has demonstrated wisdom, integrity, and collaboration. These qualities combined with a diverse range of operational and academic experience and a terrific sense of humor make working with Tony a pleasure.

I watched with admiration as Tony guided Global Nutrition Empowerment through a challenging transition a few years ago. All involved were impressed with the process and result. Tony gets things done right and on time. I can’t think of a better person to represent a community anywhere.

Thank you, Tony, for throwing your hat in the ring to make Corvallis an even better place to live, work and learn.

Marie Long, MD

Albany