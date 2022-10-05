Letter: Vote Cadena for Ward 9 councilor

I am pleased to support Tony Cadena for Corvallis Ward 9 city councilor. Tony brings extensive and diverse experience in education, business and public service to his candidacy.

He currently serves as president of the Coronado Homeowner’s Association, located here in Ward 9, and has also held other volunteer leadership positions in nonprofit organizations.

Recently, I observed Tony’s thoughtful participation as a private citizen in city government decisions that had potential impacts on neighborhood livability in Ward 9 and throughout Corvallis. He did his homework including reaching out to others to help his understanding of the issues before providing testimony to the Planning Commission and City Council in a clear, concise and positive way.

Tony will respectively consider all of points of view and be a collaborative and results oriented decision maker. I believe that these attributes are essential to the effectiveness of a councilor and the overall work of city government.

I encourage Ward 9 residents to vote for Tony Cadena, an excellent choice to be our representative on the Corvallis City Council.

Ken Gibb

Corvallis