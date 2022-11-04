Letter: Vote Cadena for a better Corvallis

I write in support of the candidacy of Tony Cadena for a position on the City Council, representing Ward 9.

I have known Tony for a dozen years. For more than a decade, we served students together in the Atkinson Graduate School of Management at Willamette University. His ability to convey highly technical, often complex, subject matter in a commonsense manner made him especially sought after as an instructor.

In short, Tony was a committed, motivating and highly effective instructor, greatly valued by his students and colleagues.

Ward 9, and all of Corvallis, would be well served by Tony’s objective, highly analytical approach to decision-making. His considerable financial acumen — even wisdom — will add an important dimension to council discussions, a dimension especially important in these times of economic uncertainty.

Tony is a sensitive communicator, and his style is one of inclusion and collaboration. He is effective in building consensus. These attributes will enhance the nonpartisan nature of our city council’s deliberations.

Tony has contributed his time, effort and talent to worthy not-for-profit organizations (e.g., organizations focused on the arts, literacy, food security). He is now asking for the opportunity to provide further service to the citizens of Corvallis.

Tony is known for great preparation, open-mindedness, and rigorous evaluation. He is the kind of city councilor who will make our Corvallis an even better place to live and work.

Please join me in supporting Tony Cadena … for a better Corvallis.

Debra Ringold

Corvallis