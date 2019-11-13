There have been a number of letters blaming the council for its vote to "demolish" the Van Buren Street Bridge. For the record, the vote was not a vote to demolish. The vote was to not take ownership of the bridge after the Oregon Department of Transportation releases it.
I support its vote as it would not be a wise investment of city taxpayer dollars to take ownership, relocate, and retrofit the bridge for pedestrian use. If one or more people want to step up and provide the private funding to do that (or even parts of it), by all means go for it.
I for one don't like having to line up every time I want to head east from town. Of course, if ODOT would find some way to come up with the funds to complete the northern portion of the 34 bypass, that would be even better. While having two lanes headed east would really improve the traffic downtown, it is the signal at the bypass that causes traffic to back up even more.
Bottom line: the Van Buren Bridge is functionally obsolete, seismically unsafe, and needs to be replaced.
Dan Wolfe
Corvallis (Nov. 5)